European alternatives to Google Chrome

Vivaldi Browser
Vivaldi Browser is a web browser from Norway. The company that develops Vivaldi was founded by the co-founder of Opera, another web browser.
Google Chrome is a web browser from US American company Google, which is powered by Googles open-source web engine Chromium.
This pages lists European Google Chrome alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Mullvad Browser is a private browser from Sweden. It is a fork of Firefox that enables advanced protection against tracking and was developed in cooperation with the TOR project folks. It, of course, has good synergy with the Mullvad VPN, which they recommend using too because the browser alone cannot protect you from IP tracking (and they have a vested interest in promoting their VPN service).
