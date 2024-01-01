Mullvad Browser is a private browser from Sweden. It is a fork of Firefox that enables advanced protection against tracking and was developed in cooperation with the TOR project folks. It, of course, has good synergy with the Mullvad VPN, which they recommend using too because the browser alone cannot protect you from IP tracking (and they have a vested interest in promoting their VPN service).

A privacy test for browsers can be found here.

Pricing

The Mullvad browser is free to use.

Hosting