European web browsers

Vivaldi Browser
Vivaldi Browser is a web browser from Norway. The company that develops Vivaldi was founded by the co-founder of Opera, another web browser.
A web browser, also called internet browser, is an application that allows users to access the World Wide Web.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
Vivaldi Browser is a web browser from Norway. The company that develops Vivaldi was founded by the co-founder of Opera, another web browser.
Mullvad Browser is a private browser from Sweden. It is a fork of Firefox that enables advanced protection against tracking and was developed in cooperation with the TOR project folks. It, of course, has good synergy with the Mullvad VPN, which they recommend using too because the browser alone cannot protect you from IP tracking (and they have a vested interest in promoting their VPN service).
Use the chat in the right bottom corner