Le Chat is an AI assistant developed by Mistral AI from France. It provides comprehensive support in answering questions and providing information. Le Chat leverages modern AI technologies to deliver precise and helpful responses.
European alternatives to ChatGPT
ChatGPT is a generative AI chatbot from the American company OpenAI. Contrary to what the company's name suggests, the product and models are not under a free license and are therefore not open source.
This pages lists European ChatGPT alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner