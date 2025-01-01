Le Chat
Le Chat is an AI assistant developed by Mistral AI from France. It provides comprehensive support in answering questions and providing information. Le Chat leverages modern AI technologies to deliver precise and helpful responses.
Pricing
Le Chat offers a free plan, and the first paid plan starts at €17.99 per month.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|chat.mistral.ai
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|auth.mistral.ai
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|mistral.ai
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report