Le Chat is an AI assistant developed by Mistral AI from France. It provides comprehensive support in answering questions and providing information. Le Chat leverages modern AI technologies to deliver precise and helpful responses.

Pricing

Le Chat offers a free plan, and the first paid plan starts at €17.99 per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
chat.mistral.ai Core Service Web Report
auth.mistral.ai Authentication Web Report
mistral.ai Representation Web Report

