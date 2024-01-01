Userlike is a live chat software from Germany with a large feature set and a strong focus on GDPR. Some of the features offered are video calls and screen sharing direct in the browser, automatic translation, a chatbot and many integrations with services like slack or whatsapp.
European alternatives to Intercom
Intercom is a live chat software from the USA with many integrations.
This pages lists European Intercom alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Crisp Chat is a French live chat software, with chatbot and many integrations.
Trengo is a Dutch live chat software. They offer apps for Android, iOS, macOS and Windows.
Smartsupp is a live chat software from the Czech Republic. They offer a live chat integration for your websites where customers can communicate with your colleagues or with a chatbot.
Self-hosted & Open Source
Chatwoot is an open-source self-hosted live chat software. Besides their website chat integration, they offer an omnichannel panel that enables you to handle all customer requests from different platforms (website, email, social media, WhatsApp) from a centralized standpoint. Messages can be automatically tagged or assigned to people based on certain triggers, e.g., detecting the language of the message and assigning it to someone who speaks that language, or they can be answered by a customizable chatbot.
