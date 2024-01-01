Smartsupp
Smartsupp is a live chat software from the Czech Republic. They offer a live chat integration for your websites where customers can communicate with your colleagues or with a chatbot.
Pricing
Their free plan includes 1 agent account and works for up to 100 conversations per month, but does not include a chatbot. The Standard plan for $19.5 monthly has unlimited conversations for 3 agent accounts and offers 25 chatbot conversations per month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.smartsupp.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|openid.smartsupp.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|app.smartsupp.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|help.smartsupp.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|smartsupp.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.smartsupp.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report