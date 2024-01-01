Smartsupp logo

Smartsupp

Czech Republic EU Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Smartsupp

Smartsupp is a live chat software from the Czech Republic. They offer a live chat integration for your websites where customers can communicate with your colleagues or with a chatbot.

Pricing

Their free plan includes 1 agent account and works for up to 100 conversations per month, but does not include a chatbot. The Standard plan for $19.5 monthly has unlimited conversations for 3 agent accounts and offers 25 chatbot conversations per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.smartsupp.com Core Service Web Report
openid.smartsupp.com Authentication Web Report
app.smartsupp.com Management of Core Service Web Report
help.smartsupp.com Representation Web Report
smartsupp.com Representation Web Report
docs.smartsupp.com Documentation Web Report
Other products in category Live chat software
Userlike logo

Userlike
Germany EU
Website Affiliate link

Userlike is a live chat software from Germany with a large feature set and a strong focus on GDPR. Some of the features offered are video calls and screen sharing direct in the browser, automatic translation, a chatbot and many integrations with services like slack or whatsapp.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner