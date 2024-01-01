Userlike is a live chat software from Germany with a large feature set and a strong focus on GDPR. Some of the features offered are video calls and screen sharing direct in the browser, automatic translation, a chatbot and many integrations with services like slack or whatsapp.

Pricing

Userlike offers a generous Free plan and three paid plans, Team, Corporate and Business. The plans have different features and the number of employees and chat integrations increases depending on the plan. The cheapest plan starts at 100€ per month and the most expensive one costs 800€ per month. The price becomes cheaper with annual or biennial payment.

