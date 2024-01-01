European live chat software

Live chat software is software that can be embedded in a website so that users can ask questions directly in the website to the website operator/support. This is to reduce the barrier that users have when using a website. In order to reduce the workload on the support side and to improve the waiting time for answers, many live chat software vendors also offer chatbots that can automatically answer frequently asked questions.

