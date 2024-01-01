Userlike is a live chat software from Germany with a large feature set and a strong focus on GDPR. Some of the features offered are video calls and screen sharing direct in the browser, automatic translation, a chatbot and many integrations with services like slack or whatsapp.
European live chat software
Live chat software is software that can be embedded in a website so that users can ask questions directly in the website to the website operator/support. This is to reduce the barrier that users have when using a website. In order to reduce the workload on the support side and to improve the waiting time for answers, many live chat software vendors also offer chatbots that can automatically answer frequently asked questions.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services
Crisp Chat is a French live chat software, with chatbot and many integrations.
Trengo is a Dutch live chat software. They offer apps for Android, iOS, macOS and Windows.
Smartsupp is a live chat software from the Czech Republic. They offer a live chat integration for your websites where customers can communicate with your colleagues or with a chatbot.
Self-hosted & Open Source
Chatwoot is an open-source self-hosted live chat software. Besides their website chat integration, they offer an omnichannel panel that enables you to handle all customer requests from different platforms (website, email, social media, WhatsApp) from a centralized standpoint. Messages can be automatically tagged or assigned to people based on certain triggers, e.g., detecting the language of the message and assigning it to someone who speaks that language, or they can be answered by a customizable chatbot.
