European alternatives to Wistia

Wistia is a video hosting service from the USA. They offer many advanced features for digital marketing and are therefore consequently more expensive.

This pages lists European Wistia alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

mave
Netherlands EU EU hosted Free plan
Mave is a video hosting service from the Netherlands with a focus on privacy and simple usage. A video can be included in the website with only a single line of code and they offer a web component and easy intergration for React and Vue. The video player can be designed and configured in a simple to use builder tool.

alugha
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
alugha is a video hosting service and video platform from Germany with a strong focus on multilingualism. They offer an AI tool called "dubbr" that helps to add multilingual subtitles to videos.

Bunny Stream
Slovenia EU EU hosted
Bunny Stream is a video hosting service from Lithuania. Bunny Stream is a product of the CDN service Bunny CDN. Bunny Stream offers a global network CDN, DRM protection and you can customize the video player. Besides the fast transmission through the CDN, it is also possible to store the video on multiple nodes in the world to keep the maximum latency (even with a cache miss) minimal.

Jet-Stream
Netherlands
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Price on Request
Jet-Stream is a video hosting service from the Netherlands, which lets you host, process, manage, distribute, publish and analyze your videos, podcasts, music, live radio channels, tv-streams and webcasts.

