mave logo

mave

Netherlands EU EU hosted Free plan X/Twitter GitHub
Website

mave

Mave is a video hosting service from the Netherlands with a focus on privacy and simple usage. A video can be included in the website with only a single line of code and they offer a web component and easy intergration for React and Vue. The video player can be designed and configured in a simple to use builder tool.

On top of hosting videos, Mave can also embedd video streams. The video can be streamed from tools like OBS via the RTMP protocol.

Example video player:

Pricing

Mave offers a free plan that includes 10 videos, API access and analytics. The first paid plan starts at €10/month (€8/month paid yearly) which includes 25 videos and, on top of the features of the free plan, multi-user support. The more expensive plans also offer live-streaming.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The video content is hosted with the CDN provider Bunny CDN.

Other products in category Video hosting services
alugha logo

alugha
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

alugha is a video hosting service and video platform from Germany with a strong focus on multilingualism. They offer an AI tool called "dubbr" that helps to add multilingual subtitles to videos.

Read more
Bunny Stream logo

Bunny Stream
Slovenia EU EU hosted
Website Affiliate link

Bunny Stream is a video hosting service from Lithuania. Bunny Stream is a product of the CDN service Bunny CDN. Bunny Stream offers a global network CDN, DRM protection and you can customize the video player. Besides the fast transmission through the CDN, it is also possible to store the video on multiple nodes in the world to keep the maximum latency (even with a cache miss) minimal.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner