Mave is a video hosting service from the Netherlands with a focus on privacy and simple usage. A video can be included in the website with only a single line of code and they offer a web component and easy intergration for React and Vue. The video player can be designed and configured in a simple to use builder tool.

On top of hosting videos, Mave can also embedd video streams. The video can be streamed from tools like OBS via the RTMP protocol.

Example video player:

Pricing

Mave offers a free plan that includes 10 videos, API access and analytics. The first paid plan starts at €10/month (€8/month paid yearly) which includes 25 videos and, on top of the features of the free plan, multi-user support. The more expensive plans also offer live-streaming.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The video content is hosted with the CDN provider Bunny CDN.