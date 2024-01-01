European video hosting services

On a video hosting service, videos can be uploaded and then embedded on websites. Videos can in many cases also be uploaded directly to the hosting provider on which the site is hosted, but this sometimes involves additional complexity. For example, for high browser support, the video must be provided in different formats. To simplify this, many websites use video hosting tools. Most video hosting services provide a video player whose design and functionality can be configured.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria here.