European video hosting services

Mave is a video hosting service from the Netherlands with a focus on privacy and simple usage. A video can be included in the website with only a single line of code and they offer a web component and easy intergration for React and Vue. The video player can be designed and configured in a simple to use builder tool.
On a video hosting service, videos can be uploaded and then embedded on websites. Videos can in many cases also be uploaded directly to the hosting provider on which the site is hosted, but this sometimes involves additional complexity. For example, for high browser support, the video must be provided in different formats. To simplify this, many websites use video hosting tools. Most video hosting services provide a video player whose design and functionality can be configured.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
alugha is a video hosting service and video platform from Germany with a strong focus on multilingualism. They offer an AI tool called "dubbr" that helps to add multilingual subtitles to videos.
Bunny Stream
Bunny Stream is a video hosting service from Lithuania. Bunny Stream is a product of the CDN service Bunny CDN. Bunny Stream offers a global network CDN, DRM protection and you can customize the video player. Besides the fast transmission through the CDN, it is also possible to store the video on multiple nodes in the world to keep the maximum latency (even with a cache miss) minimal.
Jet-Stream
Jet-Stream is a video hosting service from the Netherlands, which lets you host, process, manage, distribute, publish and analyze your videos, podcasts, music, live radio channels, tv-streams and webcasts.
