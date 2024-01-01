Bunny Stream is a video hosting service from Lithuania. Bunny Stream is a product of the CDN service Bunny CDN. Bunny Stream offers a global network CDN, DRM protection and you can customize the video player. Besides the fast transmission through the CDN, it is also possible to store the video on multiple nodes in the world to keep the maximum latency (even with a cache miss) minimal.

Example video player:

Pricing

Bunny Stream has a pay-per-use pricing model. Storage costs $0.01/GB per replication node and $0.005/GB for the traffic. Encoding is free and the minimum monthly usage is one dollar. So if your costs per month are below one dollar, you still pay one dollar.

