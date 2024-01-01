alugha logo

alugha

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan Mastodon X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Xing GitHub
Website

alugha

alugha is a video hosting service and video platform from Germany with a strong focus on multilingualism. They offer an AI tool called "dubbr" that helps to add multilingual subtitles to videos.

Pricing

alugha offers a free plan that includes two audio tracks and 180 minutes of video storage. The first paid plan starts at around €60/month (€49/month paid yearly) and includes more storage and more features like the dubbr AI translation features.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

alugha uses Hetzner and Bunny CDN to host their service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
alugha.com Core Service Web Report
cdn.alugha.com Core Service Web Report
static.alugha.com Core Service Web Report

Sustainability

alugha claims to be powered only by renewable energies.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category Video platforms
PeerTube logo

PeerTube
Open source
Website

PeerTube is an open-source, decentralized and federated video platform. PeerTube is supported by the French non-profit Framasoft. It uses the open ActivityPub protocol let instances communicate with each other and it uses WebTorrent do reduce the load to the servers.

Read more
See more
Other products in category Video hosting services
mave logo

mave
Netherlands EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Mave is a video hosting service from the Netherlands with a focus on privacy and simple usage. A video can be included in the website with only a single line of code and they offer a web component and easy intergration for React and Vue. The video player can be designed and configured in a simple to use builder tool.

Read more
Bunny Stream logo

Bunny Stream
Slovenia EU EU hosted
Website Affiliate link

Bunny Stream is a video hosting service from Lithuania. Bunny Stream is a product of the CDN service Bunny CDN. Bunny Stream offers a global network CDN, DRM protection and you can customize the video player. Besides the fast transmission through the CDN, it is also possible to store the video on multiple nodes in the world to keep the maximum latency (even with a cache miss) minimal.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner