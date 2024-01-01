alugha is a video hosting service and video platform from Germany with a strong focus on multilingualism. They offer an AI tool called "dubbr" that helps to add multilingual subtitles to videos.

Pricing

alugha offers a free plan that includes two audio tracks and 180 minutes of video storage. The first paid plan starts at around €60/month (€49/month paid yearly) and includes more storage and more features like the dubbr AI translation features.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

alugha uses Hetzner and Bunny CDN to host their service.

Sustainability

alugha claims to be powered only by renewable energies.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.