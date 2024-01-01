alugha is a video hosting service and video platform from Germany with a strong focus on multilingualism. They offer an AI tool called "dubbr" that helps to add multilingual subtitles to videos.
European video platforms
A video platform allows users to share videos or streams online. This category includes platforms that let people upload videos and watch them, and have social media features like "Liking" and "Following" built in. The services in this category are similar to how YouTube works.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
European services
PeerTube is an open-source, decentralized and federated video platform. PeerTube is supported by the French non-profit Framasoft. It uses the open ActivityPub protocol let instances communicate with each other and it uses WebTorrent do reduce the load to the servers.
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner