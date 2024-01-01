European video platforms

A video platform allows users to share videos or streams online. This category includes platforms that let people upload videos and watch them, and have social media features like "Liking" and "Following" built in. The services in this category are similar to how YouTube works.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

You can read more about the listing criteria here.