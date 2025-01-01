Spotify is a music streaming service from Sweden that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Spotify is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.
European alternatives to YouTube Music
YouTube Music is a music streaming service that allows users to stream millions of songs, albums, and playlists. As part of YouTube, one of the largest video platforms in the world, YouTube Music offers a comprehensive music library and personalized recommendations. With its large user base and extensive features, YouTube Music is a major player in the music streaming market.
This pages lists European YouTube Music alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Deezer is a music streaming service from France that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Deezer is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.
SoundCloud
SoundCloud is a music streaming service from Germany that allows users to listen to and share music over the internet. The service provides a large platform for artists and music lovers to share and discover music. SoundCloud is known for its open and creative community, which enables users to discover new music and connect with other music enthusiasts. As a European alternative to other music streaming services, SoundCloud provides an option to listen to and share music without relying on US-based services.
