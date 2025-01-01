Qobuz is a music streaming service from France that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Qobuz is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.

Pricing

Qobuz's pricing model includes various plans, including a one month free trial, as well as the Studio plan, which is offered for €12.49 per month. There are also special plans for students, couples and families, which are offered for €5.99, €17.50 and €20.83 per month, respectively. All plans can be cancelled on a monthly basis.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting