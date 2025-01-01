Spotify is a music streaming service from Sweden that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Spotify is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.
European music streaming services
Music streaming services are online services that allow users to listen to music content such as songs, albums, and playlists over the internet without having to store it on their own device. These services often offer a large music library and enable users to search for music, create playlists, and receive recommendations. By using music streaming services, users can access a wide range of music content, including music streaming, online music, and digital music. Many music streaming services also offer features like offline playback, music discovery, and social features, making them a popular choice for music lovers.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
European services
Deezer is a music streaming service from France that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Deezer is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.
SoundCloud
SoundCloud is a music streaming service from Germany that allows users to listen to and share music over the internet. The service provides a large platform for artists and music lovers to share and discover music. SoundCloud is known for its open and creative community, which enables users to discover new music and connect with other music enthusiasts. As a European alternative to other music streaming services, SoundCloud provides an option to listen to and share music without relying on US-based services.
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner