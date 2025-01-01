European music streaming services

Music streaming services are online services that allow users to listen to music content such as songs, albums, and playlists over the internet without having to store it on their own device. These services often offer a large music library and enable users to search for music, create playlists, and receive recommendations. By using music streaming services, users can access a wide range of music content, including music streaming, online music, and digital music. Many music streaming services also offer features like offline playback, music discovery, and social features, making them a popular choice for music lovers.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

