SoundCloud logo

SoundCloud

Germany EU Free plan LinkedIn GitHub
Website

SoundCloud

SoundCloud is a music streaming service from Germany that allows users to listen to and share music over the internet. The service provides a large platform for artists and music lovers to share and discover music. SoundCloud is known for its open and creative community, which enables users to discover new music and connect with other music enthusiasts. As a European alternative to other music streaming services, SoundCloud provides an option to listen to and share music without relying on US-based services.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api-v2.soundcloud.com Core Service Web Report
soundcloud.com Core Service Web Report
Other products in category Music streaming services
Spotify logo

Spotify
Sweden EU Free plan
Website

Spotify is a music streaming service from Sweden that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Spotify is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.

Read more
Deezer logo

Deezer
France EU
Website

Deezer is a music streaming service from France that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Deezer is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner