SoundCloud is a music streaming service from Germany that allows users to listen to and share music over the internet. The service provides a large platform for artists and music lovers to share and discover music. SoundCloud is known for its open and creative community, which enables users to discover new music and connect with other music enthusiasts. As a European alternative to other music streaming services, SoundCloud provides an option to listen to and share music without relying on US-based services.

