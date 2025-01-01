Spotify is a music streaming service from Sweden that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Spotify is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.

Pricing

Spotify's pricing model includes various plans, including a free plan with ads and limited features, as well as the Premium plan, which is offered for €9.99 per month and includes additional features like offline playback and ad-free listening. There are also special plans for students and families, which are offered for €4.99 and €14.99 per month, respectively. All plans can be cancelled on a monthly basis.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting