Spotify logo

Spotify

Sweden EU Free plan
Website

Spotify

Spotify is a music streaming service from Sweden that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Spotify is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.

Screenshot of Spotify

Pricing

Spotify's pricing model includes various plans, including a free plan with ads and limited features, as well as the Premium plan, which is offered for €9.99 per month and includes additional features like offline playback and ad-free listening. There are also special plans for students and families, which are offered for €4.99 and €14.99 per month, respectively. All plans can be cancelled on a monthly basis.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
open.spotify.com Core Service Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
api.spotify.com Core Service Web Report
www.spotify.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Music streaming services
Deezer logo

Deezer
France EU
Website

Deezer is a music streaming service from France that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Deezer is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.

Read more
SoundCloud logo

SoundCloud
Germany EU Free plan
Website

SoundCloud is a music streaming service from Germany that allows users to listen to and share music over the internet. The service provides a large platform for artists and music lovers to share and discover music. SoundCloud is known for its open and creative community, which enables users to discover new music and connect with other music enthusiasts. As a European alternative to other music streaming services, SoundCloud provides an option to listen to and share music without relying on US-based services.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner