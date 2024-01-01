Padloc is a open source password manager from Germany. They offer apps for Android, iOS and all major desktop operating systems and browser add-ons for Chrome and Firefox. Padloc offers special business plans with features designed for teams.
European alternatives to 1Password
1Password is a password manager from Canada with clients for iOS, Android and macOS.
This pages lists European 1Password alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Proton Pass
Proton Pass is a password manager from Switzerland. It is open-source and independently audited, end-to-end encrypted using the same encryption as the other proton services and supports multiple features like generating secure passwords, autofilling passwords on all devices, password sharing via password-vaults and encrypted note-taking. In addition, it doubles as an identity management service, meaning it can provide email aliases to hide your true email from unwanted parties. Proton Pass offers apps for iOS and Android and Browser Add-ons for all major browsers.
Passbolt is a open source password manager from Luxembourg. Passbolt offers clients for Android and iOS and add-ons for Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Brave.
pCloud Pass
pCloud Pass is a password manager from Switzerland, which stores passwords encrypted, can share them between devices and can fill in login forms with a single click.
heylogin is a password manager from Germany, which does not require a master password, but rather works with login confirmation through your phone. They don't require any IT skills, and their state-of-the-art encryption algorithms may be found on their website.
Hypervault
Hypervault is a password manager from Belgium. They offer a browser add-on for Chrome.
Password Depot
Password Depot is a business password manager from Germany. They allow their client to decide where and how to store sensitive information (like passwords, and documents). For example, local storage on the users' device, company-wide server storage, or storage on USBs and any combination of them can be configured. Interaction with the selected storage method can be done via smartphone apps and a web interface.
uniqkey is a password manager from Denmark. They focus on team and company needs by allowing employees to easily create secure passwords and safely store and share them. In addition, admin teams can have full visibility over everyone's data and access rights to find and resolve problems.
Self-hosted & Open Source
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner