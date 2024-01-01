European alternatives to 1Password

Proton Pass is a password manager from Switzerland. It is open-source and independently audited, end-to-end encrypted using the same encryption as the other proton services and supports multiple features like generating secure passwords, autofilling passwords on all devices, password sharing via password-vaults and encrypted note-taking. In addition, it doubles as an identity management service, meaning it can provide email aliases to hide your true email from unwanted parties. Proton Pass offers apps for iOS and Android and Browser Add-ons for all major browsers.