Password Depot is a business password manager from Germany. They allow their client to decide where and how to store sensitive information (like passwords, and documents). For example, local storage on the users' device, company-wide server storage, or storage on USBs and any combination of them can be configured. Interaction with the selected storage method can be done via smartphone apps and a web interface.

Pricing

Their pricing works with a licensing model and can be configured on their website. An example configuration of 5 users with no maintenance would cost a one-time payment of €499.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting