Passbolt is a open source password manager from Luxembourg. Passbolt offers clients for Android and iOS and add-ons for Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Brave.

Pricing

Passbolt offers cloud and self-hosted plans.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider cloud.passbolt.com Core Service Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report www.passbolt.com Representation Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report

Sustainability

Passbolt Cloud is hosted on servers with 100% renewable energy.