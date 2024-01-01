Passbolt
Passbolt is a open source password manager from Luxembourg. Passbolt offers clients for Android and iOS and add-ons for Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Brave.
Pricing
Passbolt offers cloud and self-hosted plans.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|cloud.passbolt.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.passbolt.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Passbolt Cloud is hosted on servers with 100% renewable energy.