heylogin is a password manager from Germany, which does not require a master password, but rather works with login confirmation through your phone. They don't require any IT skills, and their state-of-the-art encryption algorithms may be found on their website.

Pricing

heylogin is free for personal use and starts at €4.99 monthly per user for small and middle-sized businesses, the ones bigger than that may request a special pricing.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

heylogin is hosted in Germany.