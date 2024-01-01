heylogin
heylogin is a password manager from Germany, which does not require a master password, but rather works with login confirmation through your phone. They don't require any IT skills, and their state-of-the-art encryption algorithms may be found on their website.
Pricing
heylogin is free for personal use and starts at €4.99 monthly per user for small and middle-sized businesses, the ones bigger than that may request a special pricing.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
heylogin is hosted in Germany.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|cloud.heylogin.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|heylogin.app
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|subscriptions.heylogin.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|heylogin.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report