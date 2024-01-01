heylogin logo

heylogin is a password manager from Germany, which does not require a master password, but rather works with login confirmation through your phone. They don't require any IT skills, and their state-of-the-art encryption algorithms may be found on their website.

Pricing

heylogin is free for personal use and starts at €4.99 monthly per user for small and middle-sized businesses, the ones bigger than that may request a special pricing.

Hosting

heylogin is hosted in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
cloud.heylogin.com Core Service Web Report
heylogin.app Core Service Web Report
subscriptions.heylogin.com Representation Web Report
heylogin.com Representation Web Report
