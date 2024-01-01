Bitwarden logo

This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.

Bitwarden is an open source password manager with apps for Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux. They also offer extensions for a variety of browsers.

