Denmark EU
uniqkey is a password manager from Denmark. They focus on team and company needs by allowing employees to easily create secure passwords and safely store and share them. In addition, admin teams can have full visibility over everyone's data and access rights to find and resolve problems.

uniqkey only offers pricing on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
leakcheck.uniqkey.eu Core Service Web Report
app.uniqkey.eu Core Service Web Report
app.staging.next.uniqkey.eu Core Service Web Report
app.next.uniqkey.eu Core Service Web Report
uniqkey.eu Representation Web Report
