uniqkey
uniqkey is a password manager from Denmark. They focus on team and company needs by allowing employees to easily create secure passwords and safely store and share them. In addition, admin teams can have full visibility over everyone's data and access rights to find and resolve problems.
Pricing
uniqkey only offers pricing on request.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|leakcheck.uniqkey.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.uniqkey.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.staging.next.uniqkey.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.next.uniqkey.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|uniqkey.eu
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report