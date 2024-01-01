European alternatives to Google Forms

Google Forms is a free survey tool from the American tech company Google. They are one of the most used tools to create surveys and allow you to get insights quickly by helping you to create and share online surveys and analyze the results in real-time. One has to note, that the survey itself and the response data is stored on Google servers and thereby is subject to the data policies of Google.

This pages lists European Google Forms alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).