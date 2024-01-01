European alternatives to Netlify

IONOS Deploy Now
IONOS Deploy Now is the hosting product for Jamstack applications of the German cloud provider IONOS. You can connect you GitHub repository and then easily deploy your applications.
Netlify is a US-American hosting provider for frontends and static sites. Netlify focuses on building and deploying from Git repositories.
This pages lists European Netlify alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
IONOS Deploy Now is the hosting product for Jamstack applications of the German cloud provider IONOS. You can connect you GitHub repository and then easily deploy your applications.
statichost is a hosting provider for static websites from Sweden. To deploy a website, you can just provide a Git repository (incl. a deployment key), and statichost will try to detect which static page builder you are using and build and deploy the site for you. If you use a static site generator that is not supported, you can configure a custom Docker image for the build process. The site is deployed on multiple regions of Hetzner for redundancy. So if one region goes down, users will instead be served by a different region, but there is currently no CDN-like system where users will be connected to the nearest server. The use of a Global CDN is in Beta.
Use the chat in the right bottom corner