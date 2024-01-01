statichost is a hosting provider for static websites from Sweden. To deploy a website, you can just provide a Git repository (incl. a deployment key), and statichost will try to detect which static page builder you are using and build and deploy the site for you. If you use a static site generator that is not supported, you can configure a custom Docker image for the build process. The site is deployed on multiple regions of Hetzner for redundancy. So if one region goes down, users will instead be served by a different region, but there is currently no CDN-like system where users will be connected to the nearest server. The use of a Global CDN is in Beta.

Pricing

statichost offers 100 build minutes/month and 10 GB/month of traffic for free. Advanced features like password protection are only available for Premium users, with price-on-request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting