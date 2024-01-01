Mollie is a payment service provider from the Netherlands with a focus on online payment. Integrations for many CMS and programming languages are offered directly by the provider.
European alternatives to stripe
Stripe is a modern online payment service provider with lots of services and intergrations.
This pages lists European stripe alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Adyen is a payment service provider from the Netherlands. Adyen supports online payments, but also point of sale and maketplace payments. It advertises with some big names as customers in Europe like Spotify, Zalando or ebay. Integrations for many CMS and programming languages are offered directly by the provider.
Unzer is a payment service provider from Germany, that many different types of payment. In addition to online payment, payment at the terminal, pay per link or installments are also offered.
Stancer allows you to build a robust and reliable e-commerce system to accept and process payments, via card or payment link, without being an expert in finance or technology.
Mangopay is a payment service provider from Luxembourg with a focus payment for marketplaces.
Klarna is a payment service provider from Sweden. They offer integrations for many shopping platforms.
Clearhaus is a payment service provider from Denmark.
Paylike is a payment provider from Denmark. They support payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay and offer integrations for many shop systems.
Quickpay is a payment service provider from Denmark. They offer credit card payments, Apple Pay and Google Pay with many integrations to all sorts of CMS systems and an API.
Viva Wallet
Viva Wallet is a payment service provider from Greece.
