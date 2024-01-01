Quickpay logo

Quickpay is a payment service provider from Denmark. They offer credit card payments, Apple Pay and Google Pay with many integrations to all sorts of CMS systems and an API.

Quickpay offers transaction fees of 1.35% + 0.10 EUR for European credit cards in addition to a basic monthly fee.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.quickpay.net Core Service Web Report
manage.quickpay.net Management of Core Service Web Report
quickpay.net Representation Web Report
