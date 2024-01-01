Quickpay
Quickpay is a payment service provider from Denmark. They offer credit card payments, Apple Pay and Google Pay with many integrations to all sorts of CMS systems and an API.
Pricing
Quickpay offers transaction fees of 1.35% + 0.10 EUR for European credit cards in addition to a basic monthly fee.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.quickpay.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|manage.quickpay.net
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|quickpay.net
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report