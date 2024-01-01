European payment service providers

A payment service provider (PSP) helps businesses process payments. In a web store, for example, the payment service provider would be responsible for actually making the payment and often provides several payment methods from which the user can choose. In most cases the PSP also provides the website where for example the credit card number is entered so that this does not have to happen on the store's side to increase security.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

