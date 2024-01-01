adyen
Adyen is a payment service provider from the Netherlands. Adyen supports online payments, but also point of sale and maketplace payments. It advertises with some big names as customers in Europe like Spotify, Zalando or ebay. Integrations for many CMS and programming languages are offered directly by the provider.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|pal-test.adyen.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|checkout-test.adyen.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|authn-live.adyen.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|www.adyen.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|docs.adyen.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
