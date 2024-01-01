adyen logo

Adyen is a payment service provider from the Netherlands. Adyen supports online payments, but also point of sale and maketplace payments. It advertises with some big names as customers in Europe like Spotify, Zalando or ebay. Integrations for many CMS and programming languages are offered directly by the provider.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
pal-test.adyen.com Core Service Web
  • Adyen N.V. (AS200596)
Report
checkout-test.adyen.com Core Service Web
  • Adyen N.V. (AS200596)
Report
authn-live.adyen.com Authentication Web
  • Adyen N.V. (AS200596)
Report
www.adyen.com Representation Web Report
docs.adyen.com Documentation Web Report
