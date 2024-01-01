Mangopay
Mangopay is a payment service provider from Luxembourg with a focus payment for marketplaces.
Pricing
Mangopay charges different prices per payment method and they offer discounts for bigger volumes. The standard credit card price is 1.8% + 0.18€.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.mangopay.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.sandbox.mangopay.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|login.mangopay.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|mangopay.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report