Mangopay logo

Mangopay

Luxembourg EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Mangopay

Mangopay is a payment service provider from Luxembourg with a focus payment for marketplaces.

Pricing

Mangopay charges different prices per payment method and they offer discounts for bigger volumes. The standard credit card price is 1.8% + 0.18€.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.mangopay.com Core Service Web Report
api.sandbox.mangopay.com Core Service Web Report
login.mangopay.com Authentication Web Report
mangopay.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Payment service providers
mollie logo

mollie
Netherlands EU
Website

Mollie is a payment service provider from the Netherlands with a focus on online payment. Integrations for many CMS and programming languages are offered directly by the provider.

Read more
adyen logo

adyen
Netherlands EU
Website

Adyen is a payment service provider from the Netherlands. Adyen supports online payments, but also point of sale and maketplace payments. It advertises with some big names as customers in Europe like Spotify, Zalando or ebay. Integrations for many CMS and programming languages are offered directly by the provider.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner