Spotify is a music streaming service from Sweden that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Spotify is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.
European alternatives to Apple Music
Apple Music is a music streaming service that provides an extensive music library with millions of songs, playlists, and radio stations. As one of the market leaders in the music streaming sector, Apple Music offers a range of features, including personalized recommendations and exclusive content. Through its tight integration with other Apple services and devices, Apple Music delivers a user-friendly experience for its subscribers.
This pages lists European Apple Music alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Deezer is a music streaming service from France that allows users to listen to music content over the internet. The service offers a large music library and enables users to search for music and create playlists. Deezer is a popular music streaming service available in many countries, offering a range of features to enhance the music experience.
SoundCloud
SoundCloud is a music streaming service from Germany that allows users to listen to and share music over the internet. The service provides a large platform for artists and music lovers to share and discover music. SoundCloud is known for its open and creative community, which enables users to discover new music and connect with other music enthusiasts. As a European alternative to other music streaming services, SoundCloud provides an option to listen to and share music without relying on US-based services.
