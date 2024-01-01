European alternatives to Yandex Metrica

Friendly Analytics is a web analytics service from Switzerland that offers more advanced features like a tag manger in addition to the normal tracking options.

Friendly Analytics is based on Matomo, a widely used and powerful open-source web analytics software. It is also possible to track users without cookies, which has the advantage that no cookie banner is necessary. Friendly Analytics also advertises its free support via email, videos and audio calls. Those who currently use Google Analytics will also be happy about the import feature.