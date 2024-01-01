Friendly Analytics is a web analytics service from Switzerland that offers more advanced features like a tag manger in addition to the normal tracking options.

Friendly Analytics is based on Matomo, a widely used and powerful open-source web analytics software. It is also possible to track users without cookies, which has the advantage that no cookie banner is necessary. Friendly Analytics also advertises its free support via email, videos and audio calls. Those who currently use Google Analytics will also be happy about the import feature.

Pricing

Friendly Analytics has three plans, Starter, Professional, and Enterprise. Starter costs 19 CHF per month and Pro 49 CHF. Professional offers more pageviews and more features like the tag manager, heatmaps and funnels. The Enterprise plan adds features like an SLA and a Single-Sign On, better support, and more. All plans are 17% cheaper when purchased for one year.

Hosting

Friendly Analytics hosts its service on Swiss hosting providers. See more about the providers used in each option here.