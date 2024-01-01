hotjar logo

Malta EU
Hotjar is a visual way to discover, consolidate, and communicate user needs. It provides features like heatmaps, recordings and surveys.

Pricing

Free for up to 1.000 pageviews, 3 heatmaps and 300 recordings

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

The service seams to hosted on the US-American cloud provider Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.hotjar.io Core Service Web Report
insights.hotjar.com Core Service Web Report
www.hotjar.com Representation Web Report
