hotjar
Hotjar is a visual way to discover, consolidate, and communicate user needs. It provides features like heatmaps, recordings and surveys.
Pricing
Free for up to 1.000 pageviews, 3 heatmaps and 300 recordings
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
The service seams to hosted on the US-American cloud provider Amazon Web Services (AWS).
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.hotjar.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|insights.hotjar.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.hotjar.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report