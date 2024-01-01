Hotjar is a visual way to discover, consolidate, and communicate user needs. It provides features like heatmaps, recordings and surveys.
European session recording tools
A session recording tool tracks the users' interaction with a website to get a more profound understanding of how users are using the interface and where they might be struggling. Session recording tools can create heatmaps from the collected data to show where visitors are clicking the most. Some tools can also replay the session of one user.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
European services
Visitor Analytics
Visitor Analytics is a web analytics service from Germany. It is cookie-free and supports accurate tracking with heatmaps and also recording mouse movements/scrolling of individual customers. Visitor Analytics also offers rather unusual features like polls and surveys with which feedback can be gathered from customers.
Mouseflow is a web analytics service from Denmark. They offer features like heatmaps, session replay and a feedback system.
Matomo by Stackhero
"Matomo by Stackhero" is a managed Matomo service from France provided by Stackhero.
Matomo is a powerful open source web analytics platform.
Stackhero runs each Matomo service on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Websites, members, segments, goals and data retention time are unlimited on Stackhero.
Friendly Analytics
Friendly Analytics is a web analytics service from Switzerland that offers more advanced features like a tag manger in addition to the normal tracking options.
Friendly Analytics is based on Matomo, a widely used and powerful open-source web analytics software. It is also possible to track users without cookies, which has the advantage that no cookie banner is necessary. Friendly Analytics also advertises its free support via email, videos and audio calls. Those who currently use Google Analytics will also be happy about the import feature.
statcounter
statcounter offers standard web analytics, but also more advances tracking features like session replay.
Self-hosted & Open Source
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner