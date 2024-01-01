"Matomo by Stackhero" is a managed Matomo service from France provided by Stackhero.

Matomo is a powerful open source web analytics platform.

Stackhero runs each Matomo service on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Websites, members, segments, goals and data retention time are unlimited on Stackhero.

Pricing

The service is starting at 15€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner. When creating a service you can choose between a EU or USA region.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider a.stackhero.io Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report dashboard.stackhero.io Management of Core Service Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report www.stackhero.io Representation Web Scaleway (AS12876) Report

Sustainability

Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner, which only uses renewable energy for their servers.