Matomo by Stackhero
"Matomo by Stackhero" is a managed Matomo service from France provided by Stackhero.
Matomo is a powerful open source web analytics platform.
Stackhero runs each Matomo service on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Websites, members, segments, goals and data retention time are unlimited on Stackhero.
Pricing
The service is starting at 15€/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner. When creating a service you can choose between a EU or USA region.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|a.stackhero.io
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|dashboard.stackhero.io
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.stackhero.io
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner, which only uses renewable energy for their servers.