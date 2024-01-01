Matomo
This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.
Matomo is an open source web analytics service, that can be self-hosted. The company behind Matomo is from New Zealand.
This product is listed as “Self-hosted & Open Source”, which is why it does not necessarily have to be European.
Matomo is an open source web analytics service, that can be self-hosted. The company behind Matomo is from New Zealand.
Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.
Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.
"Matomo by Stackhero" is a managed Matomo service from France provided by Stackhero.
Matomo is a powerful open source web analytics platform.
Stackhero runs each Matomo service on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Websites, members, segments, goals and data retention time are unlimited on Stackhero.
Stape is a tag management system from Estonia. Stape hosts fully managed server-side Google Tag Manager containers. The sGTM containers are connected to server-side containers in your GTM account and can be configured there. The containers provided by Stape can be hosted in Europe and can remove personally identifiable information (PII) before sending data to other services. Stape provides all kinds of templates that make the configuration for popular services like Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel easier.
Hotjar is a visual way to discover, consolidate, and communicate user needs. It provides features like heatmaps, recordings and surveys.
Visitor Analytics is a web analytics service from Germany. It is cookie-free and supports accurate tracking with heatmaps and also recording mouse movements/scrolling of individual customers. Visitor Analytics also offers rather unusual features like polls and surveys with which feedback can be gathered from customers.
Use the chat in the right bottom corner