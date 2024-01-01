Stape is a tag management system from Estonia. Stape hosts fully managed server-side Google Tag Manager containers. The sGTM containers are connected to server-side containers in your GTM account and can be configured there. The containers provided by Stape can be hosted in Europe and can remove personally identifiable information (PII) before sending data to other services. Stape provides all kinds of templates that make the configuration for popular services like Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel easier.