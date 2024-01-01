web analytics services logo

European web analytics services

A web analytics service tracks user behavior on websites so that website owners can understand user usage and optimize their websites.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.

European services

Plausible
Estonia
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source
Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.

Simple Analytics
Netherlands EU EU hosted
Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.

Piwik PRO
Poland EU Free plan
Piwik PRO is a web analytics service from Poland, with analytics, a tag manager and a consent manager. The consent manager is a customizable cookie banner, that asks user for consent.

Visitor Analytics
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Visitor Analytics is a web analytics service from Germany. It is cookie-free and supports accurate tracking with heatmaps and also recording mouse movements/scrolling of individual customers. Visitor Analytics also offers rather unusual features like polls and surveys with which feedback can be gathered from customers.

Pirsch
Germany EU EU hosted Open source
Pirsch is a web analytics service from Germany, with a focus on privacy. It is lightweight (less than 1KB) and open source. They also offer a Google Search Console integration. Pirsch offers a live demo, which shows there own website traffic.

nilly
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted
nilly is a privacy-first web analytics service from Switzerland. They are cookieless, lightweight (less than 1kB) and - thanks to their privacy-by-design approach - compliant with all data privacy laws (like the GDPR, FADP, CCPA, PECR etc.). nilly offers a WordPress plugin and integrates with all other platforms with just one line of code.

etracker
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
etracker is a German web analytics platform that supports consent free and cookie less tracking.

Wide Angle Analytics
Germany EU EU hosted
Wide Angle Analytics is a web analytics service from Germany with a focus on privacy. The service claims to be GDPR compliant and is hosted in the EU. It is possible to configure a custom domain and you can choose whether to use cookies or not. Wide Angle Analytics offers integration guides for many platforms like WordPress, Squarespace, Wix, Ghost and many more. The product is hosted in Europe.

TelemetryDeck
Germany EU Free plan
TelemetryDeck is an app and web analytics service from Germany. They offer SDKs for Android, iOS and JavaScript applications. The data is not displayed on the web as with most analytics services, but in an iOS or macOS app.

Mouseflow
Denmark EU Free plan
Mouseflow is a web analytics service from Denmark. They offer features like heatmaps, session replay and a feedback system.

Dreamdata
Denmark EU
Dreamdata is a web analytics service from Denmark with a focus on combining revenue related data from different sources like CRM systems, ad services ect..

Matomo by Stackhero
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source
"Matomo by Stackhero" is a managed Matomo service from France provided by Stackhero.

Matomo is a powerful open source web analytics platform.

Stackhero runs each Matomo service on a private instance (VM) with a fully dedicated IPv4 for high performances and security. Websites, members, segments, goals and data retention time are unlimited on Stackhero.

Friendly Analytics
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted
Friendly Analytics is a web analytics service from Switzerland that offers more advanced features like a tag manger in addition to the normal tracking options.

Friendly Analytics is based on Matomo, a widely used and powerful open-source web analytics software. It is also possible to track users without cookies, which has the advantage that no cookie banner is necessary. Friendly Analytics also advertises its free support via email, videos and audio calls. Those who currently use Google Analytics will also be happy about the import feature.

Sitesights
Germany EU Free plan
Sitesights is a web analytics service from Germany. They are privacy-oriented and don't use cookies to give you insights into your customers.

Swetrix
Ukraine DCFTA Open source
Swetrix is an open-source web analytics service from Ukraine. They have a focus on privacy and the tracking works cookieless.

Vantevo
Italy EU EU hosted
Vantevo is a web analytics tool from Italy, which does not use cookies (no cookie banner needed) and still analyzes traffic trends, user behavior and everything that happens on your website while fully respecting the privacy of your users.

digistats
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
digistats is a web analytics service from Switzerland. They offer a detailed real-time overview of behavior, technology usage, geographic data and much more of your users.

fusedeck
Switzerland EFTA
fusedeck is a web analytics service from Switzerland. The service tracks users' activities in great detail and tracks, for example, how long the user was active on the site and in which areas how much time was spent. It can also be used cookieless.

Alceris
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Alceris is a lightweight website analytics tool from Germany, which doesn't require a cookie banner is minimal, loads asynchronously and is therefore quite fast. It provides features like real-time data, cross domain tracking and event and campaign tracking.

Publytics
Italy EU
Publytics is a web analytics service from Italy. They work without cookies and are made for publishers and blog owners, to analyze the best performing authors and articles. If you are currently using another analytics platform, Publytics can import analytics data (in the Google Analytics format) and incorporate it into the further analysis.

SEAL Metrics
Spain EU
SEAL Metrics is a web analytics service from Spain. The service is cookieless and focuses on being legally compliant. They offer plugins for WordPress, Magento, Prestashop and Woo.

Counter
Germany EU Open source Free plan
Counter is an open source privacy-friendly web analytics service from Germany. It aims at providing web analytics in a simple, straightforward manner, without the tracking of individual users.

Analyzati
Spain EU Free plan
Analyzati is a Spanish web analytics service. It offers cookieless tracking, lightweight tracking code and offers a free plan.

Self-hosted & Open Source

Matomo
New Zealand Open source
Matomo is an open source web analytics service, that can be self-hosted. The company behind Matomo is from New Zealand.

Offen
Germany EU Open source
Offen is a web-analytics service from Germany. It is open-source and protects users' rights by encrypting their data and allowing them to view what data is stored about them and delete it if they wish too. In addition, user data is only stored for 6 months and their consent banner is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

