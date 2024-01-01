Visitor Analytics is a web analytics service from Germany. It is cookie-free and supports accurate tracking with heatmaps and also recording mouse movements/scrolling of individual customers. Visitor Analytics also offers rather unusual features like polls and surveys with which feedback can be gathered from customers.

Pricing

Visitor Analytics offers a free plan for up to 400 visits per month. The cheapest paid plan starts at 10,39€ with 10.000 pagevisits per month. All plans have the same features, just the amount of pageviews, heatmaps, ect. increases. The years plan is two months cheaper than the monthly plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Visitor Analytics is hosted in the EU with the hosting provider Hetzner.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider cdn.visitor-analytics.io Core Service Web OVHcloud (AS16276)

Hetzner (AS24940) Report visits.visitor-analytics.io Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report app.visitor-analytics.io Core Service Web OVHcloud (AS16276)

Hetzner (AS24940) Report www.visitor-analytics.io Representation Web OVHcloud (AS16276)

Hetzner (AS24940) Report

Sustainability

Visitor Analytics claims to use green energy to power its servers.