Visitor Analytics logo

Visitor Analytics

Germany EU EU hosted Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Xing
Website Affiliate link

Visitor Analytics

Visitor Analytics is a web analytics service from Germany. It is cookie-free and supports accurate tracking with heatmaps and also recording mouse movements/scrolling of individual customers. Visitor Analytics also offers rather unusual features like polls and surveys with which feedback can be gathered from customers.

Pricing

Visitor Analytics offers a free plan for up to 400 visits per month. The cheapest paid plan starts at 10,39€ with 10.000 pagevisits per month. All plans have the same features, just the amount of pageviews, heatmaps, ect. increases. The years plan is two months cheaper than the monthly plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Visitor Analytics is hosted in the EU with the hosting provider Hetzner.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
cdn.visitor-analytics.io Core Service Web Report
visits.visitor-analytics.io Core Service Web Report
app.visitor-analytics.io Core Service Web Report
www.visitor-analytics.io Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Visitor Analytics claims to use green energy to power its servers.

Other products in category Web analytics services
Plausible logo

Plausible
Estonia
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source
Website

Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.

Read more
Simple Analytics logo

Simple Analytics
Netherlands EU EU hosted
Website

Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.

Read more
See more
Other products in category Session recording tools
hotjar logo

hotjar
Malta EU Free plan
Website

Hotjar is a visual way to discover, consolidate, and communicate user needs. It provides features like heatmaps, recordings and surveys.

Read more
Mouseflow logo

Mouseflow
Denmark EU Free plan
Website

Mouseflow is a web analytics service from Denmark. They offer features like heatmaps, session replay and a feedback system.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner