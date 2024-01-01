Mouseflow logo

Mouseflow

Denmark EU Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Mouseflow

Mouseflow is a web analytics service from Denmark. They offer features like heatmaps, session replay and a feedback system.

Pricing

Mouseflow offers a free plan. The first paid plan starts at 29€/month (payed monthly), which includes 5000 recordings per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
app.mouseflow.com Core Service Web Report
o2.mouseflow.com Core Service Web Report
api-eu.mouseflow.com Management of Core Service Web Report
cdn.mouseflow.com Representation Web
  • StackPath, LLC. (AS20446)
Report
mouseflow.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Web analytics services
Plausible logo

Plausible
Estonia
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source
Website

Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.

Read more
Simple Analytics logo

Simple Analytics
Netherlands EU EU hosted
Website

Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.

Read more
See more
Other products in category Session recording tools
hotjar logo

hotjar
Malta EU Free plan
Website

Hotjar is a visual way to discover, consolidate, and communicate user needs. It provides features like heatmaps, recordings and surveys.

Read more
Visitor Analytics logo

Visitor Analytics
Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
Website Affiliate link

Visitor Analytics is a web analytics service from Germany. It is cookie-free and supports accurate tracking with heatmaps and also recording mouse movements/scrolling of individual customers. Visitor Analytics also offers rather unusual features like polls and surveys with which feedback can be gathered from customers.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner