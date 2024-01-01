Mouseflow
Mouseflow is a web analytics service from Denmark. They offer features like heatmaps, session replay and a feedback system.
Pricing
Mouseflow offers a free plan. The first paid plan starts at 29€/month (payed monthly), which includes 5000 recordings per month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|app.mouseflow.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|o2.mouseflow.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api-eu.mouseflow.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|cdn.mouseflow.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|mouseflow.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report