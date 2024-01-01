Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.

Pricing

The pricing is based mostly on pageviews. All plans have the same features. The smallest plan starts at 6€/month or 60€/year, which includes 10k pageviews for 50 sites.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Plausible is hosted only in the EU and uses the hosting provider Hetzner.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider plausible.io Core Service Web Bunny CDN (AS60068)

Bunny CDN (AS200325) Report status.plausible.io Status Page Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report

Sustainability

Plausible is hosted on servers powered by renewable and sustainable energy. The light tracking script also helps to reduce the amount of traffic significantly in comparison to for example Google Analytics.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.