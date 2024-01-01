Plausible logo

Plausible

Estonia
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source Mastodon X/Twitter GitHub
Website

Plausible

Plausible is cookie-less and lightweight web analytics service. Because it does not use cookies their is no need to show cookie banner for this service. The software is open-source so it possible to self-host, but they also offer a hosted service.

Screenshot of Plausible

Pricing

The pricing is based mostly on pageviews. All plans have the same features. The smallest plan starts at 6€/month or 60€/year, which includes 10k pageviews for 50 sites.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Plausible is hosted only in the EU and uses the hosting provider Hetzner.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
plausible.io Core Service Web Report
status.plausible.io Status Page Web Report

Sustainability

Plausible is hosted on servers powered by renewable and sustainable energy. The light tracking script also helps to reduce the amount of traffic significantly in comparison to for example Google Analytics.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category Web analytics services
Simple Analytics logo

Simple Analytics
Netherlands EU EU hosted
Website

Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.

Read more
Piwik PRO logo

Piwik PRO
Poland EU Free plan
Website

Piwik PRO is a web analytics service from Poland, with analytics, a tag manager and a consent manager. The consent manager is a customizable cookie banner, that asks user for consent.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner