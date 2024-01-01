Piwik PRO logo

Piwik PRO is a web analytics service from Poland, with analytics, a tag manager and a consent manager. The consent manager is a customizable cookie banner, that asks user for consent.

Pricing

Piwik PRO offers a very generous free plan which includes 500.000 tracked actions and the tag manager and consent manager feature. The paid plan must be priced and offers additional features such as the "Customer Data Platform", which can be used to analyze the behavior of known customers or target groups.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Piwik PRO is hosted on the European provider Elastx, but also on the US-American cloud provider Azure. Free accounts are hosted only on Azure. As a paying customer, you can choose between Elastx and Azure.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
piwik.pro Core Service Web Report
pvs.piwik.pro Core Service Web Report
af.piwik.pro Core Service Web Report
mgp.piwik.pro Core Service Web Report
socomec.piwik.pro Core Service Web Report
jobindex.piwik.pro Core Service Web Report
constantingraf.piwik.pro Core Service Web Report
