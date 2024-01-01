Simple Analytics
Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.
Pricing
Simple Analytics has two paid plans, Starter and Business. Starter costs €19 per month and Business €59.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Simple Analytics is hosted in the EU with the hosting provider Leaseweb.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|queue.simpleanalyticscdn.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|scripts.simpleanalyticscdn.com
|Core Service
|Web
|Report
|simpleanalytics.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|assets.simpleanalytics.com
|Static Content
|Web
|Report
|www.simpleanalytics.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|docs.simpleanalytics.com
|Documentation
|Web
|
|Report
|status.simpleanalytics.com
|Status Page
|Web
|
|Report