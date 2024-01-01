Simple Analytics logo

Simple Analytics is a Dutch web analytics service that focuses on privacy. An interesting feature of Simple Analytics is that it is possible to see which tweet from Twitter was responsible for which amount of traffic.

Pricing

Simple Analytics has two paid plans, Starter and Business. Starter costs €19 per month and Business €59.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Simple Analytics is hosted in the EU with the hosting provider Leaseweb.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
queue.simpleanalyticscdn.com Core Service Web
  • WorldStream B.V. (AS49981)
Report
scripts.simpleanalyticscdn.com Core Service Web Report
simpleanalytics.com Management of Core Service Web Report
assets.simpleanalytics.com Static Content Web Report
www.simpleanalytics.com Representation Web Report
docs.simpleanalytics.com Documentation Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
status.simpleanalytics.com Status Page Web
  • Fastly, Inc. (AS54113)
Report
