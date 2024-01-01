Stape logo

Stape is a tag management system from Estonia. Stape hosts fully managed server-side Google Tag Manager containers. The sGTM containers are connected to server-side containers in your GTM account and can be configured there. The containers provided by Stape can be hosted in Europe and can remove personally identifiable information (PII) before sending data to other services. Stape provides all kinds of templates that make the configuration for popular services like Google Analytics or Facebook Pixel easier.

Pricing

Stape offers a free plan that includes one server and 10,000 requests. Stape's first paid plan starts at €20/month for three servers and 500,000 requests.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

For users that select “EU” during the registration process, the containers and the API of the backend are hosted on Scaleway.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
bphidmpf.euh.stape.net Core Service Web Report
gtm.stape.io Core Service Web Report
api.app.stape.io Management of Core Service Web Report
app.eu.stape.io Management of Core Service Web Report
stape.io Management of Core Service Web Report
api.app.eu.stape.io Management of Core Service Web Report
app.stape.io Management of Core Service Web Report
api.stape.io Management of Core Service Web Report
