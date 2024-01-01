digistats
digistats is a web analytics service from Switzerland. They offer a detailed real-time overview of behavior, technology usage, geographic data and much more of your users.
Pricing
They offer a free plan for up to 500 page views per month and costs €4.99 for 10 000 page views monthly.
Hosting
Sustainability
Digistats uses 100% renewable energy to host their service.
