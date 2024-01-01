digistats is a web analytics service from Switzerland. They offer a detailed real-time overview of behavior, technology usage, geographic data and much more of your users.

Pricing

They offer a free plan for up to 500 page views per month and costs €4.99 for 10 000 page views monthly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider digistats.de Core Service Web Infomaniak Public Cloud (AS29222) Report

Sustainability

Digistats uses 100% renewable energy to host their service.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.