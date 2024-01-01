digistats logo

Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
digistats is a web analytics service from Switzerland. They offer a detailed real-time overview of behavior, technology usage, geographic data and much more of your users.

Pricing

They offer a free plan for up to 500 page views per month and costs €4.99 for 10 000 page views monthly.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
digistats.de Core Service Web Report

Sustainability

Digistats uses 100% renewable energy to host their service.

