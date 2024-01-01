Wide Angle Analytics logo

Wide Angle Analytics is a web analytics service from Germany with a focus on privacy. The service claims to be GDPR compliant and is hosted in the EU. It is possible to configure a custom domain and you can choose whether to use cookies or not. Wide Angle Analytics offers integration guides for many platforms like WordPress, Squarespace, Wix, Ghost and many more. The product is hosted in Europe.

Pricing

Wide Angle Analytics offers three plans Founder, Team and Business. The cheapest plan "Founder" starts at €9.99/month (€8.33/month billed anually) and includes two websites, 10K events and 1 year data retention.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Wide Angle Analytics is hosted in the EU and uses the cloud provider OVHcloud.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
fyi.wideangle.co Core Service Web Report
wideangle.co Management of Core Service Web Report
cdn.wideangle.co Static Content Web Report
